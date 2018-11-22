A plan to move the Ottawa Senators downtown into a new rink at Lebreton Flats is on ice.

On Thursday, the National Capital Commission board of directors received an update on the plan to redevelop the land. At the meeting, NCC CEO Mark Kristmanson said the RendezVous Lebreton partners, which include Capital Sports Management Inc. and Trinity Development Group Inc., advised the NCC they had not been able to resolve their internal partnership issues.

At the meeting, Mayor Jim Watson is calling this latest development 'disappointing.' Watson has indicated to staff in city planning to pause the rezoning process until January.

The NCC chose RendezVous Lebreton as the preferred bidder in spring 2016 to redevelop Lebreton Flats.

In January 2018, the NCC and RendezVous Lebreton struck a deal in principle to redevelop the mostly vacant land beside Ottawa's downtown core. That $4 billion deal includes a new NHL arena, a French-language public school and 4,000 units of housing.

More to come...

 

 

 