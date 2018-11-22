

A plan to move the Ottawa Senators downtown into a new rink at Lebreton Flats is on ice.

On Thursday, the National Capital Commission board of directors received an update on the plan to redevelop the land. At the meeting, NCC CEO Mark Kristmanson said the RendezVous Lebreton partners, which include Capital Sports Management Inc. and Trinity Development Group Inc., advised the NCC they had not been able to resolve their internal partnership issues.

At the meeting, Mayor Jim Watson is calling this latest development 'disappointing.' Watson has indicated to staff in city planning to pause the rezoning process until January.

The NCC chose RendezVous Lebreton as the preferred bidder in spring 2016 to redevelop Lebreton Flats.

In January 2018, the NCC and RendezVous Lebreton struck a deal in principle to redevelop the mostly vacant land beside Ottawa's downtown core. That $4 billion deal includes a new NHL arena, a French-language public school and 4,000 units of housing.

Translation: Sens/Melnyk group has about 6-8 weeks to iron out any internal issues to proceed with the new downtown rink. Otherwise, it’s back to square one and this proposal gets wiped out.



We’ve reached a critical juncture here. https://t.co/9bW8NyoVFT — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) November 22, 2018

Member Derorah Morrison says RLG was chosen and best group so it is reasonable to give more time but she adds that so many people are waiting on this project. @ctvottawa — Megan Shaw (@meganshawCTV) November 22, 2018

Member Aditya Jha says he is skeptical that RendezVous can execute this project. @ctvottawa — Megan Shaw (@meganshawCTV) November 22, 2018

Board member Larry Beasley says he had a tragic feeling when he realized this has nothing to do with NCC. Board says NCC & City have done great work together. Message here is that it is RendezVous holding this process up. @ctvottawa — Megan Shaw (@meganshawCTV) November 22, 2018

Watson calls this a once in a generation opportunity & hopes this recommendation will encourage RendezVous to get it together (I’m paraphrasing). @ctvottawa — Megan Shaw (@meganshawCTV) November 22, 2018

Mayor Watson says it’s clear at this point “we have not been able to see the partners come together” & he’s indicated to staff in city planning to pause on next steps (ex. Consultations) until January. @ctvottawa Calls this disappointing. — Megan Shaw (@meganshawCTV) November 22, 2018

Now a recommendation is being put forward to proceed with next steps either “within the established solicitation process, or within a new proceeds.” @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/i7Hcu0gHmR — Megan Shaw (@meganshawCTV) November 22, 2018

Discussions on LeBreton are starting. Kristnanson reminds board of the targets he said needed to be met last meeting which include:

Advise on progress with Algonquin First Nation

Decontamination

Zoning application

Joint design review process

Public engagement @ctvottawa — Megan Shaw (@meganshawCTV) November 22, 2018