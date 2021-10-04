Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - October 4, 2021
Published Monday, October 4, 2021 1:51PM EDT
Quails' Gate Estate Winery Stewart Family Reserve Pinot Noir 2017, Boneshaker Old Vine Zinfandel 2017, Joel Gott Wines Sauvignon Blanc 2019, Southbrook Vineyards Triomphe Chardonnay 2017, Trapiche Gran Medalla Cabernet Sauvignon 2016
OTTAWA -- > Quails' Gate Estate Winery Stewart Family Reserve Pinot Noir 2017
Okanagan Valley, British Columbia V.Q.A., Canada
A full-bodied, layered BC Pinot Noir. Aromas of black cherry, smoke, violets and spice. Racy mouth-watering acidity for seared tuna, roast chicken and planked salmon.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2023
Delightful Duck Wine
Price: $59.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO:639658
Boneshaker Old Vine Zinfandel 2017
Lodi, California, United States
Love the strawberry jam and smoky cherry nose on this Lodi Zinfandel. Robust and mouth filling with dried strawberry, mocha, smoky vanilla, baking and toasty oak spice flavours long on the palate. Pair with ribs from the grill.
Alcohol: 15%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2024
Plush Pork Wine
Price: $29.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO:394221
Joel Gott Wines Sauvignon Blanc 2019
California, United States
Joel Gott 2019 Sauvignon Blanc is so pretty on the nose with guava, gooseberry, lemongrass and lemon-lime zest aromas. Very enticing on the palate, this SB is bone-dry with citrus florals, lime zest, gooseberry, dried fine herbs and lemongrass flavours on the palate. Chill and enjoy with halibut ceviche.
Alcohol: 13.9%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2021-2022
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $21.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO:191593
Southbrook Vineyards Triomphe Chardonnay 2017
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Southbrook Triomphe (2016) is a full-bodied Niagara white wine made from organically grown Chardonnay grapes and is ideal for vegans and vegetarians. Dry, creamy and clean finish with lightly buttered toast on the finish. Drink now and for the next three years.
Alcohol: 12.6%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2021
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 172338
Trapiche Gran Medalla Cabernet Sauvignon 2016
Mendoza, Argentina
Love this small-batch Cabernet Sauvignon sourced from old vine grapes grown in the Maipu, Mendoza region. Aromatic with ripe berry and dried sweet tobacco leaf and oak spice aromas. Juicy, ripe black fruit, savoury herbs, spices, and smoke flavours on the palate. Tannins are firm and chewy, so give it about five years in cellar to mellow. If pouring now, decant two hours prior to pouring with a well-marbled rib steak or enjoy after 2024.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2024-2030
Harmonious Hard Cheese Wine
Price: $26.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 13608