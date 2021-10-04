OTTAWA -- > Quails' Gate Estate Winery Stewart Family Reserve Pinot Noir 2017

Okanagan Valley, British Columbia V.Q.A., Canada

A full-bodied, layered BC Pinot Noir. Aromas of black cherry, smoke, violets and spice. Racy mouth-watering acidity for seared tuna, roast chicken and planked salmon.

Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2023

Delightful Duck Wine

Price: $59.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO:639658

Lodi, California, United States

Love the strawberry jam and smoky cherry nose on this Lodi Zinfandel. Robust and mouth filling with dried strawberry, mocha, smoky vanilla, baking and toasty oak spice flavours long on the palate. Pair with ribs from the grill.

Alcohol: 15%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2024

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $29.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO:394221

California, United States

Joel Gott 2019 Sauvignon Blanc is so pretty on the nose with guava, gooseberry, lemongrass and lemon-lime zest aromas. Very enticing on the palate, this SB is bone-dry with citrus florals, lime zest, gooseberry, dried fine herbs and lemongrass flavours on the palate. Chill and enjoy with halibut ceviche.

Alcohol: 13.9%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2021-2022

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $21.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO:191593

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

Southbrook Triomphe (2016) is a full-bodied Niagara white wine made from organically grown Chardonnay grapes and is ideal for vegans and vegetarians. Dry, creamy and clean finish with lightly buttered toast on the finish. Drink now and for the next three years.

Alcohol: 12.6%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2021

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $24.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 172338

Mendoza, Argentina

Love this small-batch Cabernet Sauvignon sourced from old vine grapes grown in the Maipu, Mendoza region. Aromatic with ripe berry and dried sweet tobacco leaf and oak spice aromas. Juicy, ripe black fruit, savoury herbs, spices, and smoke flavours on the palate. Tannins are firm and chewy, so give it about five years in cellar to mellow. If pouring now, decant two hours prior to pouring with a well-marbled rib steak or enjoy after 2024.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2024-2030

Harmonious Hard Cheese Wine

Price: $26.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 13608