Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - Feb. 24, 2020
Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2017, Château le Grand Retour Plan de Dieu Côtes du Rhône-Villages 2017, La Cala Vermentino di Sardegna 2018, Trail Estate Winery Foxcroft Riesling 2017, De Bortoli Noble One Botrytis Semillon 2016
Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
Sonoma County, California, United States
This is the half-bottle (375 ml) size of this wine and the full-size 750 ml is also available. A full-bodied and rich wine blend of 95% Cabernet Sauvignon with the balance in Cabernet Franc, Malbec, Petit Verdot, and Merlot. Look for ripe dark cherry, red berry, dried sweet tobacco leak and smoky vanilla flavours on this well-balanced California Cab. Enjoy now and for the next three years. Pair with a meat-lover's pizza.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Best Beef Wine
Price: $16.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 706077
Château le Grand Retour Plan de Dieu Côtes du Rhône-Villages 2017
Rhône A.C., France
From Aubert Frères, Château Le Grand Retour Plan De Dieu is a delicious, medium-plus-bodied and juicy red blend of Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre grapes. Fragrant and lushly layered with ripe dark cherry, anise, dried wild herbs and pepper spice flavours on the palate. So good now and for sure for the next three years
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2024
Plush Pork Wine
Price:$15.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 224592
La Cala Vermentino di Sardegna 2018
Sardinia D.O.C., Italy
A vibrant northern Italian white wine produced from 100% Vermentino grapes. Fragrant with exotic florals and spices, this is a medium-bodied zesty white with bright citrus, fresh pear and lime leaf flavours and a briny mineral finish on the palate. So good, fresh and zesty. Pair with grilled fish dishes. Vermentino thrives under the Mistral Wind and its moderating influence and does well in Sardinia.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2021
Sensational Shellfish Wine
Price: $16.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 627067
Trail Estate Winery Foxcroft Riesling 2017
Twenty Mile Bench, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Trail Estate winery is located in Hillier, Ontario, in Prince Edward County. However, this wine is from grapes grown in Niagara's Twenty Mile Bench sub-appellation. It's gorgeous! Lovely aromas of fresh peach and golden apple with lime zest on the finish. Pair with seafood and field greens.
Alcohol: 12.7%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2026
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $35.00
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 1707
De Bortoli Noble One Botrytis Semillon 2016
New South Wales, Australia
Noble One is the benchmark botrytis-affected Semillon dessert wine from Australia. Rich with aromas of soft orange, white florals and honey with flavours of honeyed apricot and peach preserves. First produced in 1982.
Alcohol: 10.5%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2018-2028
Divine Dessert Wine
Price: $29.95
Score: 96/100
LCBO: 917252