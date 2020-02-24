Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

Sonoma County, California, United States



This is the half-bottle (375 ml) size of this wine and the full-size 750 ml is also available. A full-bodied and rich wine blend of 95% Cabernet Sauvignon with the balance in Cabernet Franc, Malbec, Petit Verdot, and Merlot. Look for ripe dark cherry, red berry, dried sweet tobacco leak and smoky vanilla flavours on this well-balanced California Cab. Enjoy now and for the next three years. Pair with a meat-lover's pizza.



Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2023



Best Beef Wine



Price: $16.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 706077





Château le Grand Retour Plan de Dieu Côtes du Rhône-Villages 2017

Rhône A.C., France



From Aubert Frères, Château Le Grand Retour Plan De Dieu is a delicious, medium-plus-bodied and juicy red blend of Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre grapes. Fragrant and lushly layered with ripe dark cherry, anise, dried wild herbs and pepper spice flavours on the palate. So good now and for sure for the next three years



Alcohol: 14.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2024



Plush Pork Wine



Price:$15.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 224592





La Cala Vermentino di Sardegna 2018

Sardinia D.O.C., Italy



A vibrant northern Italian white wine produced from 100% Vermentino grapes. Fragrant with exotic florals and spices, this is a medium-bodied zesty white with bright citrus, fresh pear and lime leaf flavours and a briny mineral finish on the palate. So good, fresh and zesty. Pair with grilled fish dishes. Vermentino thrives under the Mistral Wind and its moderating influence and does well in Sardinia.



Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2021



Sensational Shellfish Wine



Price: $16.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 627067





Trail Estate Winery Foxcroft Riesling 2017

Twenty Mile Bench, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada



Trail Estate winery is located in Hillier, Ontario, in Prince Edward County. However, this wine is from grapes grown in Niagara's Twenty Mile Bench sub-appellation. It's gorgeous! Lovely aromas of fresh peach and golden apple with lime zest on the finish. Pair with seafood and field greens.



Alcohol: 12.7%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2019-2026



Scrumptious Seafood Wine



Price: $35.00

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 1707





De Bortoli Noble One Botrytis Semillon 2016

New South Wales, Australia



Noble One is the benchmark botrytis-affected Semillon dessert wine from Australia. Rich with aromas of soft orange, white florals and honey with flavours of honeyed apricot and peach preserves. First produced in 1982.



Alcohol: 10.5%

Sweetness: Sweet

Drink: 2018-2028



Divine Dessert Wine



Price: $29.95

Score: 96/100

LCBO: 917252



