Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
Sonoma County, California, United States

This is the half-bottle (375 ml) size of this wine and the full-size 750 ml is also available. A full-bodied and rich wine blend of 95% Cabernet Sauvignon with the balance in Cabernet Franc, Malbec, Petit Verdot, and Merlot. Look for ripe dark cherry, red berry, dried sweet tobacco leak and smoky vanilla flavours on this well-balanced California Cab. Enjoy now and for the next three years. Pair with a meat-lover's pizza.

Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2023

Best Beef Wine

Price: $16.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO:  706077


Château le Grand Retour Plan de Dieu Côtes du Rhône-Villages 2017
Rhône A.C., France

From Aubert Frères, Château Le Grand Retour Plan De Dieu is a delicious, medium-plus-bodied and juicy red blend of Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre grapes. Fragrant and lushly layered with ripe dark cherry, anise, dried wild herbs and pepper spice flavours on the palate. So good now and for sure for the next three years

Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2024

Plush Pork Wine 


Price:$15.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO:  224592


La Cala Vermentino di Sardegna 2018
Sardinia D.O.C., Italy

A vibrant northern Italian white wine produced from 100% Vermentino grapes. Fragrant with exotic florals and spices, this is a medium-bodied zesty white with bright citrus, fresh pear and lime leaf flavours and a briny mineral finish on the palate. So good, fresh and zesty. Pair with grilled fish dishes. Vermentino thrives under the Mistral Wind and its moderating influence and does well in Sardinia.

Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2021

Sensational Shellfish Wine

Price: $16.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO:  627067


Trail Estate Winery Foxcroft Riesling 2017
Twenty Mile Bench, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

Trail Estate winery is located in Hillier, Ontario, in Prince Edward County. However, this wine is from grapes grown in Niagara's Twenty Mile Bench sub-appellation. It's gorgeous! Lovely aromas of fresh peach and golden apple with lime zest on the finish. Pair with seafood and field greens.

Alcohol: 12.7%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2026

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $35.00
Score: 92/100
LCBO:  1707


De Bortoli Noble One Botrytis Semillon 2016
New South Wales, Australia

Noble One is the benchmark botrytis-affected Semillon dessert wine from Australia. Rich with aromas of soft orange, white florals and honey with flavours of honeyed apricot and peach preserves. First produced in 1982.

Alcohol: 10.5%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2018-2028

Divine Dessert Wine

Price: $29.95
Score: 96/100
LCBO:  917252

 