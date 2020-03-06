NORTH GLENGARRY -- One person is dead after an early morning fire in North Glengarry Township.

The fire broke out in a home on County Road 43 around 5:40 a.m. Friday.

Ontario Provincial Police say it was reported at the scene that there was a person inside the burning structure.

The body of the victim was found inside the home.

The Ontario Fire Marshal and the Coroner’s Office are now investigating the cause of the fire.