Fatal fire in Hawkesbury: Man found dead in home after morning fire
Published Thursday, February 20, 2020 12:24PM EST
(File image)
HAWKESBURY -- A 73-year-old man has died in a house fire in Hawkesbury.
Emergency crews responded to a fire in a home on Regent Street around 9 a.m. Thursday.
Ontario Provincial Police say after the fire was extinguished, a male was found deceased inside of the home.
The victim has been identified as Leo Leduc of Hawkesbury.
The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office and the OPP continue to investigate.