HAWKESBURY -- A 73-year-old man has died in a house fire in Hawkesbury.

Emergency crews responded to a fire in a home on Regent Street around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Ontario Provincial Police say after the fire was extinguished, a male was found deceased inside of the home.

The victim has been identified as Leo Leduc of Hawkesbury.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office and the OPP continue to investigate.