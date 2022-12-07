Fatal crash on Hwy. 401 east of Morrisburg, Ont.

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a transport truck and a passenger vehicle on Highway 401, just east of Morrisburg, Ont., at approximately 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Ontario Provincial Police say one person was pronounced dead.

Highway 401 is closed in both directions between Upper Canada Road and Ingleside.

Police with the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP Detachment continue to investigate.

Anyone with information can contact the SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122.