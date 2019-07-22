

An investigation continues after a weekend shooting in an Ottawa Centretown neighbourhood. Tactical officers were called to a rooming house in the 200 block of Lyon Street on Friday around 6 p.m. Ottawa Police say a 36-year-old man was found with life-threatening injuries. His condition has improved over the weekend. As police searched the residence, they also located a man suffering from a drug overdose.

In Gananoque, a 63-year-old woman died in a skydiving incident. The Ennismore, Ontario resident was pronounced dead at the scene just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the Thousand Islands Township. A 51-year-old man from Alexandria, Ontario was transported to hospital with serious injuries. The Transportation Safety Board and the Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate.

One woman has died and the male driver of a vehicle is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after their vehicle crashed into a ditch and rolled over on County Road 43 between Pigeon Hill Road and County Road 20 in North Stormont, Ontario near Cornwall. The crash happened at 4:37 a.m. on Saturday morning. The names are being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin. OPP continue to investigate and request anyone with information to contact police.