Fatal crash closes highway 17 between Highway 41 and Black Bay Road
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, February 21, 2018 3:05PM EST
A fatal crash has closed a section of highway 17 near Pembroke.
Ontario Provincial Police say highway 17 is closed between Highway 41 and Black Bay Road due to a two-vehicle collision at Highway 17 and B-Line Road.
It is unknown when the road will reopen.
More to come.
UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy17 remains CLOSED between Black Bay Rd and #Hwy41 #Pembroke following a collision. Reopening time unknown. ^lp— OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) February 21, 2018
2 vehicle crash HWY 17 @ B-line/ Pembroke area. Paramedics arriving scene now. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ohcOZFD7fS— RenfrewCtyParamedics (@RenCtyParamedic) February 21, 2018