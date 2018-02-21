

CTV Ottawa





A fatal crash has closed a section of highway 17 near Pembroke.

Ontario Provincial Police say highway 17 is closed between Highway 41 and Black Bay Road due to a two-vehicle collision at Highway 17 and B-Line Road.

It is unknown when the road will reopen.

More to come.

UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy17 remains CLOSED between Black Bay Rd and #Hwy41 #Pembroke following a collision. Reopening time unknown. ^lp — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) February 21, 2018