OTTAWA -- Farmers markets will be allowed to open in Ottawa this summer.

Mayor Jim Watson says the City of Ottawa is working with the Ottawa Farmers’ Market organization and Ottawa Public Health to come up with a plan to allow markets to open, including at Lansdowne.

Watson told reporters that organizers will need to have a plan to encourage physical distancing at the market.

“We very much want to see the market go ahead. These farmers have put a lot of time, effort and money into planting their fields in the fall. Obviously this is their base income.”

Watson says a plan to protect vendors and visitors is of “paramount importance.”

The opening dates for the farmers markets have not been set yet.

The Mayor says farmers markets on private property, like the Carp Market, can go ahead as long as they have a plan to encourage physical distancing.