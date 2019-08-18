

The family of an Ottawa construction worker, hit by a falling fire extinguisher in an elevator shaft, is asking for the public's help.

28-year-old Daniel Sametz, who was working on a 27-storey construction site near Metcalfe and Gloucester street, is recovering in hospital after nearly dying in Wednesday's incident. Investigators are trying to figure out how the fire extinguisher fell on Sametz; resulting in head trauma, including a brain bleed. Sametz had been working on the job site for at least three weeks, according to family members, but does not remember what happened.

Sametz suffered a dislocated left shoulder, broken collarbone, 2 broken ribs, a punctured lung and spinal fractures.

"He's in pretty bad shape," said his sister Saprha Oliver outside the Ottawa Hospital. "If it had been a few centimetres over it wouldve hit him in the head."

The Ministry of Labour is leading the investigation into the incident, and Ottawa Police have confirmed a criminal investigation is underway. Michael Edelson, a lawyer representing Claridge Homes told CTV News it appears to be a deliberate act and foul play is suspected.

Ottawa paramedics and Firefighters recovered Sametz from the elevator shaft, before rushing him to hospital; that's when his family was notified of the incident.

"We received a phone call from one of Dan's colleagues who had found his phone," said Oliver. Sametz has been an employee of Claridge Homes for at least two years according to his family. His sister said he does not know what happened and why someone would hurt him.

"He said that everyone got along really well.He roughly said there would have been 112 workers in the building on Wednesday and everyone got along very smoothly," said Oliver after speaking with her brother about the incident.

"If you can help, in any way, small or large, please consider donating to my brother. He will need a lot of help along the way, and even a prayer for him and his recovery would be a generous gift," the family's GoFundMe account set up by Oliver said.

"He's a great kid, he's always been so hard working," said Oliver. "He didn't deserve this."