Here’s a look at what’s open and closed across Ottawa on Family Day – Monday, February 18.

City Services:

Ottawa City Hall and all seven Client Service Centres will be closed

The City’s Provincial Offences Court will be closed

There will be no curbside garbage, recycling and green bin collection. Pick-up will be delayed by one day all week.

The Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic, Dental Clinics and Parenting in Ottawa Drop-ins will be closed

Municipal Child Care Centres in Ottawa will be closed

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed

OC Transpo:

OC Transpo will operate on a revised weekday schedule with minor reductions. For more information, visit www.OCTranspo.com

Malls, Grocery Stores, LCBO, Beer Stores

The Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bayshore Shopping Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre, St. Laurent Shopping Centre and Place d’Orléans will be closed. The Tanger Outlets is also closed

The Loblaws stores on Rideau Street and Isabella St. will be open.

Whole Foods at Lansdowne will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

LCBO and Beer Store locations will be closed

Museums and galleries:

The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open

The Canadian War Museum will be open

The Canadian Museum of History will be open

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum will be open

The Canada Science and Technology Museum will be open

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum will be open

The National Gallery of Canada will be open

The Barbara Ann Scott Gallery, Karsh Masson Gallery and the City Hall Art Gallery will be open

City of Ottawa arts centres, galleries, theatres and museums will be closed