OTTAWA -- Between feeding animals, running through the corn maze and enjoying a wagon ride among the fall foliage, many were out taking advantage of the warm weather on this Thanksgiving long weekend at the Log Farm in Nepean.

"It’s a great family outing always, we're lucky to have such a nice fall," said Geraldine Green.

For the mom of three, outings like this have been a long time coming. Her children are under 12 and are not yet eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. However, the COVID safety protocols in place at the farm put her mind at ease.

"I feel very safe, there’s lot of room to be distanced from other kids," she said.

With larger outdoor gatherings allowed this holiday weekend, it has brought life back to the Log Farm.

"It’s really nice to be open on a regular basis," said Larry Orr, one of the co-owners of the Log Farm. "We’re getting a whole new group of people that have never been to our farm before."

Orr has been helping his son Ryan run the farm when they took over in 2016. The years have been tough especially during the pandemic, and the family is eager to welcome visitors to the heritage site over the next few days.

"We are limiting 200 people per session," Orr said. "They have a three-hour window, by spreading things out they can enjoy the farm and we’re asking people to wear masks on the wagon."

Orr says there hasn’t been any issues with the measures as young families are just excited to be out.

"It’s our first time out. We’re excited to be here and have a little family time,” said Lori Blair who was out on the wagon ride with her husband and two kids.

"We’re gonna go on the wagon ride,” said Chelsey Drew. Her family gathered around the haystack for pictures.

“It’s beautiful, it’s the perfect weather for it as well," said Ahmed Zeina whose two daughters were running around exploring the farm.

For Green, reflecting on the year at this time as many prepare to get together, this year she said, there is a lot to be thankful for.

"Thankful for vaccines, thankful for places like this that give us a taste of the outdoors and things to do together."