OTTAWA -- Above seasonal temperatures continue in the capital but rain is expected throughout the weekend.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning and evening. The temperature will climb to 22 C with a humidex of 28 C – well above the average high of 12 C for this time of the year.

There is a risk of a thunderstorm developing late this evening and overnight, and rain amounts are expected to be anywhere between 15 to 25 mm. Temperatures will drop down to 15 C overnight.

The showers will continue into Saturday with a 60 per cent chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. The temperature will reach 18 C in the morning but is expected to drop to 14 C in the afternoon.

Rain is in the forecast again on Sunday and the warm temperatures will end – a high of 11 C is expected.