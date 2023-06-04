Evacuation notice extended for residents as forest fire burns near Calabogie, Ont.

Officials are asking people living around Centennial Lake to evacuate their homes as a forest fire burns in the area west of Calabogie, Ont.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the fire in the Centennial Lake area was reported just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Township of Greater Madawaska said late Sunday night that the fire located on Centennial Lake had "expanded to the shore."

Approximately 50 hectares of land is affected by the fire.

A 24-hour evacuation notice was issued to surrounding areas of seasonal residences. On Monday afternoon, that was extended another 48 hours to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The following areas are affected:

Black Mountain Estates

Little Bay Lane

Airds Lake Rd (behind Snider’s Tent and Trailer Park)

Snider’s Tent and Trailer Park (271 Airds Lake Rd)

There is no word on what sparked the fire.

Tiffany Drummond, the owner and operator of the the Lakehouse Getaway Retreat, tells Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron that she was in Ottawa when she was first informed of the fire and saw it by boat when she returned home.

"It was very devastating to see, the smoke and the flames," she said. "There were lines of fire going up hills, and trees cracking and falling down."

Drummond says the fire started on an island on the lake, but spread to the mainland.

"It was able to jump over on the mainland because the wind was blowing and the flames were so high."

Water bombers and firefighters have been working to get the fire under control.

Firefighters lined up near a forest fire on Centennial Lake, about 150 km west of Ottawa. (Courtesy: The Lakehouse Getaway Retreat)

As of 4 p.m. Monday, the fire was still not under control, according to the ministry's website.

A burn ban is in effect for the Township of Greater Madawaska, which includes Centennial Lake. Officials warn the current fire rating is "high," which is down from the previous rating of "extreme."

Drummond says there have been several water bombers flying over the area Monday. The township is asking residents and bystanders to stay clear of the area to allow firefighters to work.

Greater Madawaska resident Gail Holtzhauer tells CTV News Ottawa some people are concerned, but she's hopeful it will be brought under control soon.

"We've got planes in the air dropping water, we've got a lot of resources and I think it will be taken care of in due time," she said. "Fortunately. it's not near to a lot of buildings so it's not causing homes to be burnt as we speak."

Centennial Lake is located 157 km west of downtown Ottawa.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy.