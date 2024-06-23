OTTAWA
    • Escapade opening delayed until 3 p.m. due to heavy rain

    Attendees entering the Escapade Music Festival in Ottawa on June 22, 2024. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa) Attendees entering the Escapade Music Festival in Ottawa on June 22, 2024. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa)
    The start of the Escapade Music Festival has been delayed for at least two hours as heavy rain continues to pour in Ottawa on Sunday.

    "Due to continued non-stop heavy rain, it has been determined that we must delay the doors until at least 3 p.m. to do further site safety inspections," the festival wrote on Instagram.

    "Please do not come to the site right now. Stay dry and indoors."

    The first concert was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

    A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect on Sunday, with Environment Canada warning of wind gusts of up to 90 km/h, torrential downpours, hail and a risk of tornadoes. A rainfall warning issued on Saturday remains in effect with 40 to 60 mm of rain forecasted.

    The Chainsmokers, Armin van Buuren, Lost Frequencies and other electronic music acts are scheduled to perform Sunday.

    The festival says it will update attendees with more information on their social media accounts and on the festival's app.

