Environment Canada issues winter travel advisory for Ottawa Sunday

Environment Canada has issued a winter travel advisory for Ottawa, as heavy snow will continue through the day before tapering off Sunday night.

The weather warns of reduced visibility as a result of the forecasted heavy snowfall with total accumulation of 5 to 10 centimetres.

“Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Continue postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” said Environment Canada in a statement on Sunday.

Road conditions and traveller information are available online.

A high of 1 C and blowing snow are in the forecast for Sunday. At night, Ottawa will have a low of -5 C with periods of snow.

Monday will have a 40 per cent of flurries with a high of 4 C. A low - 4 C and cloudy periods are forecasted for the night.

It will be sunny on Tuesday with a high of 11 C and a low of -1 C.