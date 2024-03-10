OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Environment Canada issues winter travel advisory for Ottawa Sunday

    Snow falling in the ByWard Market. Dec. 11, 2022. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa) Snow falling in the ByWard Market. Dec. 11, 2022. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)
    Environment Canada has issued a winter travel advisory for Ottawa, as heavy snow will continue through the day before tapering off Sunday night.

    The weather warns of reduced visibility as a result of the forecasted heavy snowfall with total accumulation of 5 to 10 centimetres.

    “Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Continue postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” said Environment Canada in a statement on Sunday.

    Road conditions and traveller information are available online.

    A high of 1 C and blowing snow are in the forecast for Sunday. At night, Ottawa will have a low of -5 C with periods of snow.

    Monday will have a 40 per cent of flurries with a high of 4 C. A low - 4 C and cloudy periods are forecasted for the night.

    It will be sunny on Tuesday with a high of 11 C and a low of -1 C.

     

      

