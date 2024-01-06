OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Environment Canada issues icy, slippery roads advisory in Ottawa

    A worker clears snow from the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Saturday, March 4, 2023. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) A worker clears snow from the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Saturday, March 4, 2023. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

    Icy and slippery roads are in the forecast for Ottawa following a weather travel advisory issued by Environment Canada on Saturday.

    The weather agency says 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall starting Saturday evening and ending Sunday morning.

    Residents are reminded to adjust to winter driving conditions.

    Those who are planning on hitting the roads are advised to check road conditions before leaving their homes by visiting the Ministry of Transportation’s website.

    Meanwhile, the City of Ottawa took to X Saturday to announce its snow removal plan.

    It says the focus will be on priority roads and sidewalks.

    The city asks people to be cautious when using Ottawa’s transportation network this weekend.

