End of an era: Rideau Street McDonald's officially closes

This is the end, my beautiful friend.

The doors to the infamous Rideau Street McDonald's—a renowned Ottawa institution—have officially closed for good.

The golden arches have been removed from the building at 99 Rideau St. and a sign on the door directs customers to nearby McDonald's locations on Elgin and Bank streets.

The restaurant, which opened in 1985 in the heart of Ottawa's tourism area, became a notorious hotspot for late night crowds after last call at bars and restaurants.

When CTV News reported earlier this year that it would close, the story prompted an outpouring of reaction and memories from residents who recounted their late-night experiences at the restaurant. The story also attracted worldwide media attention.

In March, about 200 people attended a farewell march to pay tribute to the restaurant. Some dressed as Ronald McDonald. Another marcher turned up in a raccoon costume to commemorate the time that someone whipped out a baby raccoon during a fight at the restaurant in 2013.

Police visited the McDonald's so often that in 2019, then-police chief Charles Bordeleau wrote to the head of McDonald's Canada to say the activity at 99 Rideau was getting out of control. The restaurant then cut its overnight shift.

Ottawa police were called to the location 150 times in 2022, far fewer than the 800 times in 2018 when it was open 24 hours.

The property owner told CTV News Ottawa earlier this year that the space will be available for lease starting in July.