

CTV Ottawa





The embattled Rideau Street McDonald’s will no longer be a 24-hour establishment, according to an update to CTV Ottawa from franchisee Adeel Hashmi.

This comes following an exclusive story from CTV’s Christina Succi on Monday. In the news coverage, Succi reported Ottawa’s Police Chief Charles Bordeleau had formally written a letter on March 15th to the President and CEO of McDonald’s Canada saying something needed to be done.

In 2018 alone, police records show they were called to attend this specific location more than 800 times. One of the most recent investigations included allegations of sexual assault in one of the restaurant’s washrooms.

“After careful consideration, starting today the restaurant’s operating hours will be 6am to 10pm, every day,” said Hashmi. “We will also be adding security when the restaurant is open.”

The franchisee also adds that as a local business owner, he too is concerned with issues and criminal activity in the neighbourhood.

“I take the situation in the area very seriously and recognize the impact these changes will have on my business. Affected crew will be offered the chance to relocate to other restaurants in the area,” said Hashmi.

Prior to these latest developments, Inspector Ken Bryden described the busy stretch of the street as a “target-rich” environment for those with criminal minds. Several CTV viewers and 580 CFRA radio listeners have reached out saying there are times they haven't felt safe:

@EvanLSolomon The McDonalds across from the Rideau Centre is the most violent place to be at night in our city. The bus stop in front of it should be avoided at all costs if you are concerned for your safety late at night. Nothing good happens there. It must be closed at 11:00 pm — Patrick Beaudry (@GoingUpRiver) April 16, 2019