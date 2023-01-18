Ottawa's notorious Rideau Street McDonald's closing permanently
The infamous McDonald's restaurant on Rideau Street in downtown Ottawa is closing its doors this spring.
The property owner tells CTV News Ottawa the franchise owner decided not to renew the lease and the restaurant will close in April. The space will be available for lease starting in July.
"We knew that they may not be there; it wasn't a big surprise," Peter Crosthwaite, asset manager at 60 George St., told CTV News Ottawa. The restaurant opened in 1985.
"They are a pretty dynamic organization, they have the right to look at different spots and maybe they felt the time was right," Crosthwaite said. "But there’s maybe things that made it seem more right than usual."
The restaurant in the heart of Ottawa's tourist district became a notorious spot for late night crowds after last call at bars and restaurants. The McDonald's gained particular notoriety following the release of a video filmed in December 2013 showing a man pull a baby raccoon out of his sweater while others were involved in a fight.
In 2019, then-Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau sent a letter to the President and CEO of McDonald's Canada to raise concerns about "ongoing criminal activity and social disorder" at the Rideau Street location. McDonald's then reduced its hours of operation to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. following a meeting with police. It had been open for 24 hours a day.
Ottawa police say they were called to the restaurant more than 150 times in 2022, significantly lower than the more than 800 calls for service in 2018 that prompted the location to change its hours.
Crosthwaite tells CTV News Ottawa he thinks McDonald's started seeing losses when they stopped operating 24 hours a day. He adds there were other challenges for businesses on Rideau Street, including McDonald's.
"The city tore up Rideau Street and put the subway in. Then they re-tore it to enhance it, put curbing in," Crosthwaite said.
"The freedom rallies and we had COVID; all these things are upheavals that can’t make it easy for a steady, reliable operation."
CTV News reached out to McDonald's for comment, but did not receive a response.
A listing on Spacelist, a commercial real estate website, shows Unit 101 at 60 George Street available for lease, starting in the third quarter of 2023.
"Great branding opportunity in the ByWard Market! Prime location with about 40’ of frontage on Rideau St. directly across from the Rideau Shopping Centre," the listing says, noting Unit 101 is a restaurant space with venting in place.
"Additional entrance on George St. with about 25’ of frontage. Strong exposure with a constant high level of pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Street parking nearby and great transit service."
The listing says the lease for Unit 101 can be combined with Unit 108, which is an empty space next to the McDonald's.
The McDonald's restaurant on Rideau Street is currently open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily for takeout only. The dining room remains closed to customers.
McDonald's will still have locations in downtown Ottawa on Elgin Street and on Bank Street.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Family of woman who died after altercation with Toronto hospital guards launches $16-million lawsuit
The sister of a 43-year-old woman who died 16 days after an altercation with security at a Toronto hospital has filed a $16 million lawsuit against University Health Network and the guards.
Stanford study identifies what influences weight loss the most
Researchers from Stanford University have pinpointed a number of factors that could predict how successful an individual will be at losing weight and keeping it off.
Looking for a luxury home? Here's what more than $1M can get you in Canada
Sales activity among luxury homes in Toronto and Vancouver saw a decline in 2022, according to new data released by Sotheby's International Realty Canada. However, other major Canadian cities such as Montreal and Calgary saw sales volumes stabilize or even increase throughout the year.
Winnipeg woman's husband dies on honeymoon in Mexico
A Winnipeg woman who was on honeymoon at a Mexico resort is looking for answers after her husband was killed in an incident the night before they were to fly home.
Here is where 25 new Zellers stores will open in Canada this year
After a 10-year hiatus, Zellers has announced the locations of its first 25 store "experiences." The stores are set to open within Hudson's Bay locations across Canada in 2023. Here is a list of the locations.
Federal Conservatives open up 7-point lead over Liberals to start 2023: Nanos
The federal Conservatives have gained a seven-point lead over the Liberals in the latest weekly ballot tracking by Nanos Research.
Rare Canadian stamp expected to fetch hefty price at Ottawa auction
A rare, mint condition Canadian stamp, issued more than 170 years ago, is going up for auction in Ottawa and it’s sure to fetch a pretty penny.
NDP leader says Liberal government is waging war against the working class
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Justin Trudeau is waging a war against the working class and he plans to leverage his party's agreement with the Liberals to protect working people.
Sask. sisters who say they were wrongfully convicted are victims of systemic racism: lawyers
Lawyers for two sisters who have spent nearly 30 years in prison for what they say are wrongful murder convictions told a bail hearing the women are victims of systemic racism in the justice system and false confessions.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia announces sweeping changes to alleviate pressure on strained ERs
Nova Scotia has announced extra resources to alleviate the pressure on strained emergency departments, following the recent deaths of two women who waited hours for care.
-
Improving primary care will ease pressure on ERs: Doctors Nova Scotia president
The president of Doctors Nova Scotia hopes changes to emergency care will lead to significant improvements in the province’s emergency departments, but says it's also important to continue focusing on bolstering primary care.
-
Families, physicians react to Nova Scotia's announcement on emergency room changes
Nova Scotians watched the government's announcement Wednesday on how it plans to change the way emergency departments operate in an attempt to alleviate pressure.
Toronto
-
Ontario school board investigating after video appears to show Hijab-wearing student being assaulted
The principal of a secondary school in Mississauga, Ont. has written a letter to parents after a student wearing a hijab was allegedly assaulted by another student and the footage of the incident was shared on social media.
-
Anti-theft immobilizers in cars are now obsolete. What can replace them?
The gold standard of anti-theft protection that was mandated by Canada’s federal government is now effectively obsolete, defeated by thieves dozens of times a day without a clear replacement in the works — often leaving drivers to come up with their own anti-theft solutions.
-
Ontario woman 'shocked' when her $250 gift card expires
An Ontario woman says she was “shocked” when her $250 pre-paid Visa gift card expired, despite a provincial ban on gift card expiration dates.
Montreal
-
DDO to keep bilingual status after falling short of Bill 96 English-language threshold
The Town of Dollard-de-Ormeaux (DDO) on Montreal's West Island has formally requested that the province maintain its bilingual status -- a move that Mayor Alex Bottausci said 'saddens' him. 'It saddens me that this legal process must be invoked to protect the inherent right of our residents to receive communications in the language of their choice.'
-
Quebec minimum wage will increase to $15.25
Quebec's minimum wage will increase to $15.25, Labour Minister Jean Boulet announced Wednesday. It will come into effect on May. 1, 2023. At 7.02 per cent, it's the most significant wage increase since 1995.
-
Federal health transfers: Legault wants a deal with Ottawa in the next few weeks
Quebec Premier Francois Legault wants the provinces to settle the issue of health transfers with Ottawa as soon as possible.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Teen killed in fatal crash on Highway 535 east of Sudbury
A 16-year-old male from the town of St. Charles, east of Sudbury, was killed and another person sustained life-threatening injuries after a head-on collision on Highway 535 on Wednesday morning, police say.
-
Family of woman who died after altercation with Toronto hospital guards launches $16-million lawsuit
The sister of a 43-year-old woman who died 16 days after an altercation with security at a Toronto hospital has filed a $16 million lawsuit against University Health Network and the guards.
-
Sudbury tenants have been without running water for 18 days
Tenants in a multi-unit residential building in the Flour Mill in Greater Sudbury say they have been without running water for 18 days.
London
-
London-Middlesex under freezing rain warning: Environment Canada
A heads up for Londoners beginning Thursday, as the day will get off to a cold and slippery start with freezing rain expected in the London, Ont. area.
-
Former teacher to be sentenced on child porn charges didn't show up to court
Police are looking for a former London teacher who pleaded guilty to four criminal charges following sexual involvement with a student.
-
Zellers returning to London, the place it started
Whether “The lowest price will be the law” again has yet to be determined, but Zellers is coming back. Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) has announced 25 Zellers stores will open inside existing Hudson’s Bay locations across Canada, and one of the new 8,000 to 10,000 sq. ft. stores will be located at White Oak’s Mall in London, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg woman's husband dies on honeymoon in Mexico
A Winnipeg woman who was on honeymoon at a Mexico resort is looking for answers after her husband was killed in an incident the night before they were to fly home.
-
Millennium Library to reopen with increased security after deadly stabbing
Winnipeg's Millennium Library is set to fully reopen next week with some added interim security measures, including metal detectors and police officers on-site.
-
Sunwing flights from Winnipeg to Los Cabos being cancelled in February
Winnipeggers won't be able to travel directly to Los Cabos, Mexico, starting in February.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener MPP to step down in July, taking job at University of Waterloo
New Democratic MPP for Kitchener Centre Laura Mae Lindo announced she will be stepping down later this year.
-
Crews respond to fire in Kitchener
Kitchener Fire said there were reports of people living under the building.
-
Waterloo regional police asking for $18 million budget increase for 2023
The request will now go before regional council and some community groups are already asking councillors to deny it in favour of allocating more money toward services like transportation, community-led mental health supports, affordable housing and the creation of a Black cultural centre.
Calgary
-
'He has no business dictating to us': Alberta premier rails against Just Transition
A contentious piece of proposed federal legislation is setting off fireworks between Alberta's government and Ottawa.
-
Postmedia sells Calgary Herald building for $17.25M
Newspaper publisher Postmedia says it has sold the Calgary Herald building for $17.25 million to U-Haul Co.
-
As affordability payment portal launches, ineligible Albertans share reaction
Now that the application process has opened up for the province's affordability payments, reaction is pouring in from Albertans who do not qualify for the instalments totalling $600.
Saskatoon
-
'It's my son and I just want answers': Mom wants closure on son's two-year-old murder
A Saskatoon mom is looking for closure on the eve of the second anniversary of her son’s death.
-
Sunwing cuts half of flights out of Saskatoon for rest of winter
The Saskatoon airport has confirmed that Sunwing will be cancelling half of its flights out of Saskatoon for the rest of the winter season.
-
Get ready to pay a subscription fee for your SaskTel email address
SaskTel is going to start charging its customers for their email addresses.
Edmonton
-
Guns pointed at Edmonton bus drivers in separate incidents: union
The union that represents Edmonton Transit Service operators says a gun was pointed at a bus driver on two separate occasions over the past 10 days.
-
Wolf Creek Golf Resort receivership may cost thousands of dollars to lease holders
Dozens of RV lease holders are worried they may lose tens of thousands of dollars after the Wolf Creek Golf Resort went into receivership.
-
Janz calls for 'lobbyist registry' at Edmonton City Hall as city considers $26.5M pedway contract
A city councillor wants to create a “lobbyist registry” for people or groups who meet with, or donate to, council members and high-level city staff.
Vancouver
-
Former school principal stole donations, withheld gift cards for needy families, Vancouver lawsuit alleges
The former principal of an East Vancouver elementary school is accused of defrauding the Vancouver School Board of more than $170,000 over a period of at least two years.
-
Vancouver recorded 10 fire deaths in 2022, with half linked to lithium ion batteries: VFRS
Out of the 10 fire-related fatalities Vancouver recorded in 2022, the city’s fire services says half of the deaths were the result of rechargeable batteries.
-
B.C. officer who died in avalanche posthumously promoted to detective, funeral hears
The British Columbia constable who died in an avalanche last week has been posthumously promoted to detective for his dedication as an officer and commitment to improving his skills in the department.
Regina
-
92-year-old man killed in two vehicle collision near Carnduff
A 92-year-old man is dead after a two vehicle collision between a pickup truck and tractor-trailer unit near Carnduff, Sask. on Tuesday afternoon, RCMP said in a release.
-
Regina Do It With Class alumnus Griffin Hewitt to perform on international stage
Another alumnus of Do It With Class (DIWC) Young People's Theatre is taking his career to the big stage and joining the likes of Tatiana Maslany, Paul Nolan and Zach Smadu.
-
Regina rent prices up more than 11% since the start of 2022: report
Regina rent prices are up more than 11 per cent in the past year, but still rank well below other Canadian cities.