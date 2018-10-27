

Mike Arsalides, CTV Ottawa





Nearly doubling their fundraising total from last year, more than three-hundred competitors from all walks-of-life collected eighty-two thousand dollars in support of Special Olympics Canada Foundation.

For almost a decade, Ottawa has played host to Motionball Marathon of Sport – a day of fun teaming Special Olympic athletes with community partners. This year, Carleton University was the site of the event which included challenges and games like handball, basketball, and soccer.

For organizer Reza Mashkoori, it’s a chance to break down barriers and open eyes and minds to the abilities of Special Olympics athletes. “It's the most rewarding experience you can possibly get. I think that everyone should have the right to play sports.”

Athletes like Sophie Lacourse-Pudifin have waited all year for this day. “My favourite sport is basketball,” she said. “My team is fun!”

Inspector Mark Patterson of Ottawa Police, who participated last year as well says “we’re having fun, getting some exercise, some good cardio, and building relationships with other people in the community.” Patterson mentored eighteen-year old rhythmic gymnast, Kimana Mar Wong who credits Special Olympics with helping improve her confidence and inclusion in team sports "Before Special Olympics I was always alone, I was always excluded, overlooked, and counted out and I feel more included now in Special Olympics” she said.

Competitors say they were honoured and humbled to take part in such a worthy event. “Some of them are in pain and some of them struggle, but they work harder than all of us to have fun” said Ben Coles.

Alaina Horne, who signed up with her cross-fit teammates, sang the praises of her talented teammate Gael Shinda. “He's basically like thumbs up the whole time and giving high fives and really enthusiastic...

That's what sports is all about isn't it?”

Motionball Marathon of Sport donates nearly two million dollars every year to the Special Olympics Foundation in Canada in twenty cities across the country.