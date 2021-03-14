OTTAWA -- Eligible Ottawa residents will be able to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment on Monday when Ontario's new online booking system launches.

The city of Ottawa said Friday that vaccination appointments for residents 90 and over will resume on Monday with the launch of the new provincial system. Ontario announced on Sunday that people 80 and over (born in 1941 or earlier) will be able to book an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ontario's new provincial booking system and customer service desk to support COVID-19 vaccination appointment bookings will go live Monday at 8 a.m.

Residents can visit Ontario.ca/bookvaccine to make an appointment. When booking an appointment, individuals will be asked for information from their Ontario health card, birth date, postal code and email address and/or phone number. When you book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, eligible individuals will schedule their first and second vaccination appointments.

The city of Ottawa opened a mass vaccination clinic at the Nepean Sportsplex last Friday to begin vaccinations for all residents in Ottawa aged 90 and over. All appointment times at the clinic for residents aged 90 and over were booked for the weekend.

On Friday afternoon, the city reported long lineups outside the clinic as people arrived early for their appointment or showed up at the Nepean Sportsplex without an appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted at the walk-in clinics.

The city said additional appointments will be available on Monday for people 90 and older with the launch of the provincial booking system.

"Residents of all ages who are not yet eligible for the vaccine are encouraged to follow announcements on the city of Ottawa and Ottawa Public Health websites and social media channels, and from local news media, to learn when they can receive their vaccine," said the city in a statement on Friday.

"These are also the best way for residents to learn when the provincial booking system goes live on March 15."

The city started operating pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in high-risk neighbourhoods on March 5, targeting people over the age of 80 living in those neighbourhoods.

Ontario says residents 80 years of age and older can schedule appointments

The Ontario government says starting March 15, people 80 years of age and older in 2021 (born in 1941 or older) can book an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"At this time, vaccination appointments are only available for individuals turning 80 or older in 2021 as part of Phase One of Ontario's vaccine distribution plan," said the Ontario government in a statement on Sunday. "Starting in April, the online booking tool and call centre will extend to additional age-based groups that are part of Phase Two."

Phase 1 of Ontario's vaccination plan targets high-risk populations, including adults over the age of 80. Phase 2, scheduled to begin in April, will target adults aged 60 to 79.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the city of Ottawa to see when vaccination clinics will open for Ottawa residents over the age of 80.

COVID-19 vaccine clinic locations

When there is enough vaccine supply, the city of Ottawa plans to open seven mass vaccination clinics, similar to the clinics used to administer the flu shot every year. Those clinics will be at the following locations:

Horticulture Building, 1525 Princess Patricia Way

Eva James Memorial Centre, 65 Stonehaven Dr.

Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA, 265 Centrum Blvd.

Nepean Sportsplex, 1701 Woodroffe Ave.

St. Laurent Complex, 525 Cote St.

Canterbury Recreation Complex, 2185 Arch St.

Ottawa City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave. W.

There are also COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus and the Queensway Carleton Hospital.