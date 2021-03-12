OTTAWA -- As Ottawa residents aged 90 and older began lining up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a west-end clinic, the city announced all appointments for this weekend had been booked.

The city of Ottawa opened its first mass vaccination clinic at the Nepean Sportsplex Friday morning, offering appointments to residents over the age of 90.

If you were born in 1931 or earlier and live anywhere in the city of Ottawa, you can now book an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the city clinic.

Mayor Jim Watson announced 1,958 residents over the age of 90 booked an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. City staff estimate there are approximately 6,000 residents over the age of 90 eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The city announced Friday afternoon all available appointments for residents aged 90 and older at the Nepean Sportsplex had been "successfully" booked.

Additional appointments will be available on Monday, with the launch of the provincial booking system. The city says residents are advised to wait until Monday to book an appointment and not call for appointments Friday afternoon or over the weekend.

"Residents of all ages who are not yet eligible for the vaccine are encouraged to follow announcements on the city of Ottawa and OPH websites and social media channels, and from local news media, to learn when they can receive their vaccine," the city said in a media release on Friday. "These are also the best way for residents to learn when the provincial booking system goes live on March 15."

Last Friday, the city began offering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents 80 and older in the following high-risk neighbourhoods:

Emerald Woods

Heatherington

Ledbury

Heron Gate

Ridgemont

Riverview

Sawmill Creek

On Monday, the city announced adults 80 and older and adult recipients of chronic home care can book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine if they live in one of the following neighbourhoods:

Bayshore-Belltown

Carson Groves-Carson Meadows

Greenboro East

Hawthorne Meadows

Hunt Club East – Western Community

Hunt Club Park

Lowertown

Manor Park

Overbrook-McArthur

Parkwood Hills

Sheffield Glen

Stewart Farm

Vanier North

Vanier South

PATIENT-FACING HEALTH CARE WORKERS

Patient-facing health care workers in Ottawa can now pre-register on the Ottawa Public Health website for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

Mayor Watson says 5,897 workers have pre-registered to receive the vaccine.

The city said Monday that vaccine supplies will allow health-care worker vaccination to proceed to the province's "very high priority" group.

City officials admit the "very high priority" category is broad and includes tens of thousands of health care workers in Ottawa in the following settings and roles:

Birth centres

Community-based specialists

Death investigation professionals

Dentistry

Gynecology/obstetrics, midwifery

Nurse practitioner led clinics/contract nursing agencies

Otolaryngology (ear, nose, throat)

Pharmacies

Primary care

Respirology (respiratory therapy)

Walk-in clinics

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond