OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say an elderly pedestrian who was seriously injured in a collision in Renfrew Friday has died.

The 78-year-old woman suffered critical injuries when, at around 1:15 p.m. July 3, a pickup truck hit her on Raglan Street South in the town of Renfrew. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The victim has been identified as Margaret McLeish, 78, of Admaston/Bromley Township. She died of her injuries Sunday, OPP said in a press release.

The exact circumstances of the collision remain under investigation and OPP have not announced any charges.

Anyone with information on this collision is asked to contact the Renfrew OPP at 613-432-3211.