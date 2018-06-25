

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A man in his 80s was rushed to hospital Sunday after he was found unresponsive in an Orleans pool.

Ottawa Paramedics say they were called to a home near Jeanne D'Arc and Des Epinettes.

Bystanders were performing CPR on the man until paramedics took over at the scene.

They say the man is in critical condition.

Paramedics explained they did not know if the call was caused by a previous medical condition, or if an incident took place while the man was in the water.

