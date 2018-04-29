

Ottawa police are investigating a fatal crash on Sunday in the city’s south-east.

Police say two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash at the intersection of Russell Road and Southvale Crescent around 4:30 p.m.

Paramedics say a 76-year-old man was found in cardiac arrest and later died. Two other people, an 82-year-old man and 73-year-old woman suffered serious injuries.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.