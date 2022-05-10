Elderly driver seriously injured following south-end crash

Ottawa paramedics say an elderly woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in south Ottawa Tuesday.

Emergency responders were called to Hunt Club Road, east of Bank Street, at around 3:40 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

The elderly driver was taken to the trauma centre with critical injuries.

The other driver, a man, was also hurt, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Hunt Club was closed westbound at Bank Street for the investigation.