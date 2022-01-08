Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing elderly couple from Port Hope, Ont., who may be lost in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

Police say Anthony and Sheena Miller are in their 90s. They left Port Hope Friday morning, bound for Wakefield, Que. Their family is concerned for their safety.

The couple was travelling in a maroon or dark red Chevrolet Cruze Eco, bearing Ontario plate AMLP 801.

The Ottawa Police Service is assisting the Port Hope Police Service with this investigation; however, anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222 extension 7502.