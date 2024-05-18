OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Eastern Ontario driver going 154 km/h on Hwy 417 facing charges

    The Ontario Provincial Police says an eastern Ontario driver is facing charges after being caught speeding on Highway 417 Friday afternoon.
    The Ontario Provincial Police says an eastern Ontario driver is facing charges after being caught speeding on Highway 417 Friday afternoon.

    The driver was stopped after clocking 154 km/h.

    As a result, they are facing a 30-day driver's licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

    Police say, if convicted, they will face six demerit points and will have to pay a $2,000 fine.

