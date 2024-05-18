How comfortable are you with cameras in police vehicles? Ottawa police want your input

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is entertaining the idea of installing cameras in its cars and is asking people for feedback.

Thirty-five cameras will be installed in police cars to modernize policing and respond to community recommendations, said the OPS on its website.

The purpose of the survey is to raise awareness and guide the implementation of these cameras, police say.

The 10-minute survey is voluntary and anonymous. It includes five questions:

• To what extent do you think equipping police cars and officers with video cameras would make a difference to any of the following aspects of policing?

• How concerned are you about the following issues regarding putting video cameras inside police cars?

• The Ottawa Police Service is implementing various measures to support the in-car cameras project. Please indicate which of the following should be prioritized (select 3).

• Overall, how supportive are you of the plan to put cameras inside police cars?

• Please provide any other comments you would like to share regarding the implementation of in-car cameras by the Ottawa Police Service?

To take part, all you have to do is to visit ottawapolice.ca/video, or send an email to the project team at deims@ottawapolice.ca. The survey is open until June 3.