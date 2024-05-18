Off to cloudy, rainy, hot Saturday in Ottawa

Though it's quite hot in Ottawa Saturday, it's going to be a mainly cloudy and rainy day.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 25 C. At night, it's going to be mainly cloudy with a low of 12 C.

The sun will come up and the temperatures will rise to reach a high of 28 C on Sunday. Clear skies and a low of 16 C are in the forecast for Sunday night.

A sunny day with a high of 29 C is in the forecast for Monday. The night will see clear skies and a low of 16 C.

The weather agency is expecting higher than average temperatures this month.

"Long range guidance suggests continued warmer than normal conditions most likely from the Great Lakes into northeastern, central and eastern Ontario. The magnitude may be greatest in southern portions of northeastern Ontario and over the lakes themselves," the weather agency said earlier this month.

"Guidance for precipitation suggests only weak and variable anomalies."

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond