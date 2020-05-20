OTTAWA -- Eight more Ottawa residents have died due to COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health announced the new deaths in its daily epidemiology update on Wednesday. Twenty-five new cases of COVID-19 were also confirmed in Ottawa.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there has been 1,849 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 210 deaths.

There are currently 44 Ottawa residents with COVID-19 in hospital for treatment.

Recoveries

Ottawa Public Health says 77 per cent of the cases have been resolved.

A total of 1,426 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

Exposure to COVID-19

More than half of the COVID-19 cases are linked to long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, shelters and group homes.

Ottawa Public Health reports 980 of the 1,849 cases are linked to exposure in an institution.

Community transmission is linked to 305 cases, while 349 cases are linked to contact with a case of COVID-19.

Travel is linked to 123 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.