Eastern Ontario man facing charges following violent store theft

An eastern Ontario man is facing charges in connection with a store robbery that turned violent last week, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police say they received a call on Sept. 8 at around 9:45 p.m., reporting an individual was shoplifting at a retail store in Laurentian Valley Township.

The suspect allegedly "left the store with a shopping cart full of unpaid items," police say.

When two shoppers at the store confronted him, he allegedly sprayed them with an irritant. The customers' injuries were minor.

The man then ran away.

Police could not locate him the same day. However, he was arrested and charged on Sept. 13.

The 29-year-old from Whitewater Region has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of breach of recognizance, and one count of theft under $5,000.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.