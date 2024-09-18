OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Eastern Ontario man facing charges following violent store theft

    OPP
    Share

    An eastern Ontario man is facing charges in connection with a store robbery that turned violent last week, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

    Police say they received a call on Sept. 8 at around 9:45 p.m., reporting an individual was shoplifting at a retail store in Laurentian Valley Township.

    The suspect allegedly "left the store with a shopping cart full of unpaid items," police say.

    When two shoppers at the store confronted him, he allegedly sprayed them with an irritant. The customers' injuries were minor.

    The man then ran away.

    Police could not locate him the same day. However, he was arrested and charged on Sept. 13.

    The 29-year-old from Whitewater Region has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of breach of recognizance, and one count of theft under $5,000.

    He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Exploding electronic devices kill 14, wound 450 in second day of explosions in Lebanon

    Lebanon's health ministry said Wednesday that at least 14 people were killed and 450 others wounded by exploding electronic devices in multiple regions of the country. The explosions came a day after an apparent Israeli attack targeting pagers used by Hezbollah killed at least 12 and wounded nearly 3,000. Here are the latest updates.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News