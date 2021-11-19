OTTAWA -- Health units across eastern Ontario are preparing to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to thousands of children five to 11 years of age.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit says parents can begin booking appointments on Tuesday in Renfrew County, while other health units are waiting for more information from the province before opening up booking appointments.

Health Canada authorized the first COVID-19 vaccine for children on Friday, giving the regulatory green light to the Pfizer-BioNTech two dose COVID-19 vaccine for kids.

The first shipment will arrive on Sunday, with a total of 2.9 million doses arriving by the end of next week.

CTV News Ottawa looks at the COVID-19 vaccination rollout plans for health units in eastern Ontario.

For the Ottawa Public Health plan, visit here.

RENFREW COUNTY

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit says parents can book appointments for clinics dedicated to children 5 to 11 years of age starting Tuesday at 8 a.m. You can book on the Renfrew County and District Health Unit website.

Residents can also contact their local pharmacy to book a COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years of age.

KINGSTON, FRONTENAC, LENNOX AND ADDINGTON

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health unit says its plan ensures first doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be available to 13,000 eligible children in the community.

Vaccine appointments for children five to 11 are not yet available. More information on how to book appointments through KFL&A Public Health’s online booking system and through local partners, will be coming shortly.

The health unit says it will continue to offer immunizations through existing clinic locations and will increase mobile clinics at secondary schools.

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics:

Cataraqui Centre Clinic

Portsmouth Olympic Harbour Clinic

KFL&A Public Health’s Napanee Office clinic

Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic locations:

Nov. 25 – Napanee District Secondary School

Dec. 2 – Granite Ridge Education Centre

Dec. 9 – Kingston Secondary School

Dec. 16 – Holy Cross Secondary School

Dec. 30 – Regiopolis-Notre Dame Catholic High School

Jan. 6 – LaSalle Intermediate and Secondary School

Jan. 13 – North Addington Education Centre

Jan. 20 – Napanee District Secondary School

Jan. 27 – Granite Ridge Education Centre

LEEDS, GRENVILLE AND LANARK HEALTH UNIT

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Health Unit says more information will be released on vaccination appointments next week.

"Once we receive final direction from the province on local vaccine shipments we will share more information on how and when to book," said the health unit.