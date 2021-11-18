OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health will use after-school pop-up vaccination clinics, neighbourhood vaccination hubs and seven community clinics to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to thousands of children in the coming weeks.

And when your child goes to get their shot, OPH says they can bring their favourite stuffed animal and listen to music to calm fears, while numbing spray will be available to reduce the pain.

With Health Canada expected to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for five to 11 years olds in the coming days, the health unit is unveiling plans to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to 77,000 eligible children.

The goal is to administer a first dose to 77,000 children in Ottawa within four weeks of the vaccination's authorization and delivery.

"By vaccinating our younger residents, we strengthen the entire community’s immunity from COVID-19 and its highly transmissible variants," said the health unit in a statement.

Vaccine appointments for children ages five to 11 are not yet available. More information on how to book appointments through the booking system will be released soon.

Ottawa Public Health says a parent or guardian must be present for a child aged five to 11 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and consent will be required.

Neighbourhood vaccination hubs and community clinics

Ottawa Public Health says it will offer immunizations through its 10 neighbourhood vaccination hubs, and operate seven community clinics seven days a week. The community clinics are:

Coming soon – Nepean Sportsplex Curling Rink - 1701 Woodroffe Avenue

– Nepean Sportsplex Curling Rink - 1701 Woodroffe Avenue Coming soon – former St. Patrick’s Intermediate School - 1485 Heron Road

– former St. Patrick’s Intermediate School - 1485 Heron Road Coming soon – Rideauview Community Centre - 4310 Shore Line Drive

– Rideauview Community Centre - 4310 Shore Line Drive University of Ottawa – Minto Sports Complex - 801 King Edward Avenue

JH Putman School – 2051 Bel-Air Drive

Eva James Memorial Centre – 65 Stonehaven Drive

Orléans Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA – 265 Centrum Boulevard

After-hours school pop-up vaccination clinics

Ottawa Public Health will operate 73 after-hours school pop-up vaccination clinics on a rotating schedule over a four-week period. The clinics will open within the first week of the vaccine's arrival.

The clinics will have capacity to immunize up to 10,000 children per week.

Vaccine clinics are family-friendly

Ottawa Public Health says it's mindful that some children may be anxious and have a fear of needles.

"Immunizers understand and are trained to help your child have a comfortable experience," said the health unit.

Numbing spray will be available at all clinics to reduce pain, and privacy options will be available.