Eastern Ontario doctor accused of killing 4 people to stand trial

Dr. Brian Nadler, 35, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of an 89-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que. man at the hospital in Hawkesbury, Ont. (Brian Nadler/LinkedIn) Dr. Brian Nadler, 35, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of an 89-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que. man at the hospital in Hawkesbury, Ont. (Brian Nadler/LinkedIn)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina