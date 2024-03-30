Eastern Ontario could see up to 20 cm of snow Wednesday: Environment Canada

Parts of eastern Ontario could see up to 20 centimetres of snow on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued a “significant weather outlook” statement for southern Ontario on Saturday.

“Snow to affect most of southern Ontario with snow amounts up to 20 cm for parts of eastern Ontario. Confidence is still low at this point of due to the uncertainty of the low track temperature,” reads the statement.

The significant weather is anticipated to start on Wednesday at 12 a.m. and to last until Thursday at 12 a.m., Environment Canada says.

Weather forecast for Ottawa

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a sunny day with a high of 7 C on Saturday. At night, a low of 0 C with a 60 per cent chance of flurries are forecasted.

The temperature will go up on Sunday to reach a high of 10 C. Clear skies and a low of -3 C are also in the forecast.

A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 12 C are in the forecast for Monday. The capital will also see cloudy periods at night and a low 0 C.

It's going to be cloudy on Tuesday with a high of 10 C and a low of 1 C.

The weather agency’s forecast calls for a snowy day on Wednesday with a high of 1 C and a low of - 1 C.