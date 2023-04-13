Early taste of summer: Ottawa enjoys record-breaking warm temperatures

Ottawa residents are enjoying an early taste of summer weather, with people flocking to restaurant patios, parks and beaches to enjoy the record-breaking warm temperatures.

The temperature his 28.2 C at 3 p.m., the warmest temperature ever recorded in Ottawa on April 13. The previous record for highest temperature was 26.7 C, set back in 1945.

The record-warm temperatures or Ottawa comes one week after an ice storm knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario.

"It is truly remarkable. What a month it's been – last week it was winter, this week its summer and now what's coming is spring," Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips told CTV Morning Live.

"We've never seen a temperature this warm."

Phillips says temperatures will drop back to a "cool April" at the start of the next week, with normal weather expected through the rest of spring.

"I think this kind of normal, sort of ease into the season," Phillips said.

However, Phillips says there is still a threat of snow in the weeks ahead.

"In the last three years, after this date there have been an average of 12 days of frost in Ottawa in each of those years and four days with snow," Phillips.

"My sense is if you go to the garden centre, just window shop and don't buy."

Environment Canada is calling for the above-seasonal temperatures to continue through the weekend.

It will be clear tonight, with a low of 9 C.

Friday will be sunny, with a high of 22 C.

The outlook for Saturday calls for sunshine and a high of 22 C. Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 20 C.

Temperatures will drop to 13 C on Monday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 11 C and a low of 1 C.