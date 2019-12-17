OTTAWA -- Virginia Atkinson had a simple request for fellow dog lovers – she asked them to bring their pups over to visit her 94-year-old mother, who is receiving palliative care at home.

She never imagined she would get such an overwhelming response: at last count more than one hundred dog owners wanted to come for a visit.

Atkinson posted a note inside the Bruce Pit Dog Park Facebook group last Tuesday offering to pay $30 per visit.

“Major favour to ask,” the message started out. “Would anyone with a boxer or lab or pug be willing to visit my palliative mom at our home?”

Atkinson explained her mother Helen, was in the final stages of life and that playing with dogs, or just seeing them playing in the backyard, was a simple pleasure that would brighten her day.

Atkinson said her mom’s dog, a boxer named Duke, passed away two years ago, and her mother is still missing him.

Since Tuesday, 117 comments were left under the message with owners offering to bring their dogs over – free of charge.

“I have a 5-year-old female lab who’s a total goofball… No charge,” one woman responded.

“Mini GoldenDoodle love available at no cost. Happy to help,” another wrote.

“My mom and I were brought to tears by the response that the post garnered,” Atkinson said.

The Atkinson’s have had plenty of furry visitors over the week with dozens more lined up to come over.

This will certainly make you smile. Ottawa woman offers to pay dog owners to bring their pups by to visit her mom - who is in palliative care at home. More than 100 respond through the private FB group offering to come at no cost. ❤️ Furry friends have been by all week @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/8ir1txmuJb — Megan Shaw (@meganshawCTV) December 17, 2019

“You are ALL outstanding and fabulous! It will take me a while to respond to everyone but I’m on it ! I will be in touch as soon as I can,” Atkinson followed up in the FB group.

“Please know you’ve filled our weary hearts with joy - the fact that strangers would be so giving and generous with their time. Bless you All! Dog people are the absolute best! Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.”