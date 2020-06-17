OTTAWA -- DriveTest Centres are set to reopen Monday but a massive backlog means many people have not been able to book appointments and those who have say their date is not until next year.

All of the DriveTest Centres across the province were closed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some drivers who have been able to secure a booking for 2021 tell CTV Ottawa they’re frustrated the Ministry of Transportation isn’t prioritizing those who had appointments that were cancelled because of the pandemic.

The government has said driver’s licenses that expired on or after March 1 will continue to remain valid until further notice.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the MTO for comment.