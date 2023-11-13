Drivers preparing for winter season grapple with high cost of winter tires
Winter is fast approaching which means many are looking for tires that can handle the weather conditions ahead.
While many motorists make the switch, the cost is driving some to stick with all-season rubbers, which experts point out can be hazardous.
A late morning blast of snow on Monday caught motorist Laura Zenebisis off guard.
“Got to take it easy and go slow,” she said. “I was not expecting all this snow and I hope everyone remains vigilant on the roads.”
The mid-afternoon mini-blizzard caused wet, slippery roads – reminding many who drive that it’s time for winter tires.
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
“I always get them installed at this time in November and have been for almost 30 years,” said Sheila Hedger, who is waiting for technicians at KAL Tire, on Merivale Road, to finish the installation.
“I know that even if it’s frosty in the morning or if there's black ice on the road at the corners or intersections, I’m not sliding through and you don’t want to be on the highway or on the road where your car is totally out of control.”
Hedger is among the majority of Canadians who use winter tires.
According to a recent Leger survey, commissioned by the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada (TRAC), more then three-quarters of motorists believe extreme winter weather events related to climate change have made winter tires more important than ever.
“You have to be a lot more cautious now than 16 years ago or even a decade ago you just don’t know what you’re going to face when you come outside in the morning,” said Ottawa resident, Simone Morrisey.
“Sometimes you’re driving in snow up to the bottom of your car doors, sometimes you’re driving in freezing rain, sometimes you’re driving on freezing rain and ice on top of the snow. Winter tires certainly give you a better grip.”
Hammad Akhtar, a manager for Kal Tire agrees that adding winter tires is not strictly for snow and ice covered roads.
“Sub-zero temperatures or even at seven degrees and lower, all season tires become hard and don’t give you the traction you are supposed to get on the road,” said Akhtar. “The winter tires remain soft in that colder weather giving you the sufficient traction required.”
While winter tires are mandatory in the province of Quebec, across Canada they are not.
The same Leger study also found that one-in-three Canadians are now less likely to buy winter tires because of the high cost of living.
“The prospect of more extreme winter weather has clearly given drivers a deeper appreciation of the superior grip and stopping power offered by winter tires. While cost of living worries are concerning, they are not expected to reduce winter tire use. Belief in the safety benefits of winter tires is too deeply ingrained,“said Carol Hochu, president and CEO of TRAC.
“However, with 28 per cent of drivers still not using winter tires, consumer education must be an ongoing priority to bring about the higher level of winter tire adoption needed to make our wintertime roadways safer.”
Akhtar says there are a range of prices for winter tires. For a Honda Civic sedan, a popular model, an entry-level set of winter rubber costs about $500, where a premium tire set is priced around $900.
There is also the option of an ‘all-weather’ tire.
“The all-weather category is a tire that gives you the grip of a winter tire in the winter on the ice and snow yet you can drive on it all-year round,” said Akhtar.
"There is no switching, there is no storing. You have one tire that does everything."
A popular all-weather tire choice with Kal Tire, is the Nokian WRG4.
For a Honda Civic, it will cost about nearly $860 for the set and Akhtar notes it’s price and mileage is on-par with winter and all-season tires.
Selecting the right tire can mean the difference between a surefooted winter motoring experience and a nervous drive.
Drivers can learn more about winter tire options at: https://tracanada.ca/consumers/why-winter-tires/.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canadian peace activist Vivian Silver was murdered by Hamas, son says
The son of a Canadian peace activist who went missing after Hamas' attack in Israel last month has confirmed his mother's death.
Secret Service agents protecting Biden's granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV
Secret Service agents protecting U.S. President Joe Biden's granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation's capital, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
Raw pet food, cattle linked to drug-resistant salmonella outbreak affecting mainly kids: PHAC
An outbreak of extensively drug-resistant salmonella in six provinces has been linked to raw pet food and contact with cattle, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
A terminally ill baby at the centre of a legal battle in Britain and Italy has died
A terminally ill baby at the centre of a legal battle involving her parents, British health officials and the Italian government has died, a group supporting her family said Monday,
'We are being killed here': Doctors Without Borders staff, patients caught in crossfire of Israel-Hamas war
International aid organization Doctors Without Borders says its medical staff and patients are facing "relentless violence" in and around Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital and is calling for an immediate ceasefire to protect civilians.
Montreal Jewish community won't let itself be terrorized, school spokesman says
Students at a Montreal Jewish school were back in class today after their school building was hit by gunfire over the weekend for the second time in three days.
Global Affairs says 10 more people with ties to Canada have managed to leave Gaza
Global Affairs Canada says 10 more people with ties to Canada were able to cross from Gaza into Egypt today. No Canadians appeared on a published list of people permitted Monday to leave the Palestinian territory; however, some on the list from Friday did not make it into Egypt when the border reopened Sunday.
Officials exhume the body of a Mississippi man buried without his family's knowledge
The body of a Mississippi man who died after being hit by a police SUV driven by an off-duty officer was exhumed Monday, months after officials failed to notify his family of his death.
Royal Canadian Mint to begin circulation of coins with image of King Charles III
The first Canadian coins bearing the face of King Charles III are soon to be circulated across the country. The Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg is set Tuesday to showcase its model of the King that will appear on one side of all Canadian coins.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. campground to close permanently due to damage from post-tropical storm Fiona
The owner of a popular campground in northwestern Prince Edward Island says his business has to close for good because of damage sustained last fall from post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
‘If they want it, they’re going to get it’: N.B. business owners frustrated over break-ins
Moncton business owners are fed up with constant break-ins.
-
Five premiers unite over demands to cut carbon tax
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says Canadians “shouldn’t have to choose” between heating their homes and Christmas gifts, a statement he made to explain why he signed a letter, joining western premiers in calling for more carbon tax relief.
Toronto
-
Mask mandates return to Ontario long-term care amid spike in COVID-19, respiratory illness cases
Masking requirements are back for long-term care staff in Ontario amid an uptick of COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in the sector.
-
Man dies of injuries after being struck by dump truck at busy midtown Toronto intersection
A 53-year-old man has died after being struck by a turning dump truck as he attempted to cross a busy road in midtown Toronto.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian peace activist Vivian Silver was murdered by Hamas, son says
The son of a Canadian peace activist who went missing after Hamas' attack in Israel last month has confirmed his mother's death.
Montreal
-
Montreal exec. committee president steps down after investigation into past spending
Montreal's Executive Committee President Dominique Ollivier announced her resignation Monday afternoon at at a news conference at city hall. She came under fire last week following an investigation by the Journal de Montreal showing extravagant spending when she was the president of the city's public consultation office.
-
Montreal Jewish community won't let itself be terrorized, school spokesman says
Students at a Montreal Jewish school were back in class today after their school building was hit by gunfire over the weekend for the second time in three days.
-
Patients' rights groups concerned about Quebec's health-care reforms
Patients' rights committees are concerned they won't be heard at the top level of Quebec's proposed health care reform.
Northern Ontario
-
Mask mandates return to Ontario long-term care amid spike in COVID-19, respiratory illness cases
Masking requirements are back for long-term care staff in Ontario amid an uptick of COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in the sector.
-
Sudbury pedestrian seriously injured after lying on road, hit by vehicle
Sudbury police say they are looking to speak to the driver of a white pickup truck that hit a pedestrian lying on the road last Thursday.
-
Body of wanted man discovered in wooded area in Sudbury
Sudbury police say they have discovered a second body in the wooded area west of McNeil Boulevard.
London
-
Santa’s House, which helps sick and terminally-ill children, entering final year in London, Ont.
The house — owned and operated by the Teresina Larizza Charities Foundation — has made an impact on so many sick, terminally ill and underprivileged children over its time. One of those is 11-year old Olivia Rawson of Ilderton, Ont.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Sunday
The vehicle involved did remain at the scene but police said after investigating, it’s believed a second vehicle was involved.
-
OPP continue search for Tillsonburg woman missing since Wednesday
72-year-old Lola was last seen Wednesday morning in the north end of Tillsonburg.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian peace activist Vivian Silver was murdered by Hamas, son says
The son of a Canadian peace activist who went missing after Hamas' attack in Israel last month has confirmed his mother's death.
-
Police describe 'frightening incident' inside Osborne Village drug store
Winnipeg police described a 'frightening incident' that erupted inside an Osborne Village drug store as a woman stabbed three bystanders while fleeing from security staff.
-
Hundreds evacuated after fire sparked on school gymnasium roof
Hundreds of students and staff at a Winnipeg school were evacuated Monday morning after a fire sparked on the gymnasium roof.
Kitchener
-
Outreach workers race to get winter supplies to people in need
After putting out an urgent call for supplies last week, outreach groups say the community has come through with donations.
-
Tillsonburg senior has been missing almost a week
Search efforts continue for a missing 72-year-old woman in Tillsonburg. Lola was last seen Wednesday on Huntley Avenue and was spotted on security video a few hours later.
-
Christmas market organizer in Kitchener, Ont. charged with fraud
The organizer of two Waterloo Region Christmas markets has been arrested after admitting she gambled away the deposit money of vendors.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man killed in N.E. Calgary shooting
A man was killed in a shooting in northeast Calgary on Monday afternoon. Police were called to the community of Marlborough Park around 2 p.m., after reports of a shooting in the parking lot at the Trans Canada Centre, located in the 1400 block of 52 Street N.E.
-
GPS alert helped emergency crews locate ice climber caught in deadly Alta. avalanche
A GPS alert helped rescuers find one of the climbers caught in an avalanche in Kananaskis Country on Saturday that left another dead.
-
Shuttle buses, temporary free parking and detours make up Red Line closure plan
The City of Calgary and the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) have announced a number of measures to help transit users and drivers through a 'very rare' planned transit disruption later this month.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. hospital staff call out overcrowding, unsafe conditions in the emergency department
Nursing staff at St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon are calling on Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to act on unsafe conditions in the emergency department.
-
'Saskatchewan is a real giver': Coat giveaway program warming hearts as winter approaches
With temperatures going down in Saskatchewan, the number of people getting a warm jacket to deal with the elements is going up thanks to a program that’s been running for 14 years.
-
Major fire damages two homes in Saskatoon's north end
Saskatoon firefighters were on the scene of a major blaze in the city’s north end on Monday.
Edmonton
-
'I'm very concerned': Councillor asks residents to celebrate Diwali safely after outdoor fires
A southeast Edmonton councillor is asking Edmontonians to celebrate Diwali safely after firefighters responded to several outdoor fires on Sunday.
-
'Didn't see it coming': Connor McDavid says Oilers coach firings came as a surprise
The firing of Jay Woodcroft as Oilers head coach came as a surprise to captain Connor McDavid.
-
RCMP searching for St. Albert casino thief
Mounties are searching for a man they say robbed a casino in St. Albert on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
'So incredibly frustrating': Petition urges Vancouver to keep late-night partiers out of park
Too many late-night partiers are spilling off Vancouver's Granville Strip into a nearby children's park, according to a frustrated neighbour who is petitioning officials to address the overnight ruckus.
-
'That's it?': The Price is Right host and contestant shocked at value of trip to New Westminster
A contestant on The Price is Right lost his chance at a trip to a B.C. city on Monday’s episode, after he overestimated the value of such a prize by a few thousand dollars.
-
B.C. MLA says she didn't agree to appear in 'exploitative' drug crisis video
A B.C. politician who faced backlash after appearing in a controversial YouTube video criticizing the province's harm-reduction approach to drug use has slammed the production as "inaccurate and exploitative."
Regina
-
Here's a look inside Saskatchewan RCMP's unit specializing in crimes with unknown offenders
The Violent Crime Linkage Analysis System (ViCLAS) Unit is often unseen – working in the background of investigations across Saskatchewan.
-
Nic Marshall released by Roughriders following Georgia arrest
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released defensive back Nic Marshall – following reports he was arrested for firearm possession in Georgia.
-
Regina dog rescue facing slow down in adoptions, intake freeze possible
Regina animal rescues are facing challenges as more animals are in need of homes than there are fosters to provide them.