OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a driver with a lifetime driving suspension was stopped for speeding on the Queensway this weekend.

On Saturday, the OPP says an officer spotted a vehicle travelling 182 kilometres an hour in a 100 kilometres an hour zone on Highway 417 in Ottawa.

“Ottawa OPP found this driver had lifetime driving suspension and other lesser suspensions,” the OPP said in a Tweet, adding there were kids in the car with the driver.

Police say the vehicle was impounded for 45 days and the driver was given a court date.

Ontario Provincial Police are taking part in Canada Road Safety Week, cracking down on speeding and other infractions over the Victoria Day long weekend.

On Saturday, the OPP said “one traffic stop, two customers!”

A Leeds and Grenville OPP officer spotted a McLaren going 153 kilometres an hour in the passing lane of Highway 401.

Police say “It darted to the driving lane and the red Corvette behind it sped up to 205 km/h.”

Both drivers were charged with stunt driving, with the cars impounded for a week and the drivers facing seven-day licence suspensions.