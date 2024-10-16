Driver with flat tire caught stunt driving on Hwy. 417

Ontario Provincial Police caught a driver going 64 km/h over the posted speed limit on Highway 417 in eastern Ontario.

The driver told officers from the OPP's Hawkesbury detachment that he was speeding "because he had a flat tire" and needed to get to where he was going faster.

The car was clocked going at a speed of 174 km/h in the posted 110 km/h zone, police said.

The driver was charged with stunt driving and given an automatic 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impound.

He could face a minimum $2,000 fine, six demerit points and a one-year driving suspension upon conviction.