OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Mayor to table bylaw restricting protests near religious institutions, community centres

    City of Ottawa
    Share

    Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe will table a bylaw that aims to restrict demonstrations near certain community spaces, including schools and hospitals amid an increase in hate crimes.

    While exact details of the Vulnerable Social Infrastructure Bylaw remain unclear, Sutcliffe says he plans to table the motion at Wednesday's city council meeting.

    "No one should feel threatened or intimidated when attending their place of worship, school, community centre, or any other gathering space. Our mosques, churches, synagogues, and other institutions play a crucial role in supporting some of our most vulnerable community members, including seniors and children," Sutcliffe wrote on social media.

    Sutcliffe added there was a 19 per cent increase in hate crimes in 2023 targeting Muslim, Jewish, LGBTQ+ and other groups in Ottawa.

    "That is not just a statistic; it’s a call to action," he wrote.

    The bylaw, often known as a bubble bylaw, has been introduced in other cities and jurisdictions across Canada.

    The City of Vaughn passed a similar measure in June that would restrict demonstrations within 100 metres or "a reasonable distance" from a religious institution, school, childcare centre, hospital or congregate care facility.

    The measure was passed amid a rise of demonstrations and protests following the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks and Israel's subsequent armed offensive in Gaza.

    Bubble bylaws have been previously used in Canada to protect safe abortion access and healthcare centres.

    The Ontario government passed the Safe Access to Abortion Services Act in 2017 to establish safe zones around facilities that offer abortion services, as well as the homes and offices of abortion providers.

    Similar laws exist restricting demonstrations near abortion facilities exist in British Columbia, Quebec, Alberta, Manitoba and Nova Scotia.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Secret tomb found under 'Indiana Jones' filming location in Petra

    At the heart of the ancient city of Petra, Jordan, carved into pink sandstone cliffs, lies an elaborate monument known as the Khaznah, or the Treasury. And buried beneath that edifice, archeologists recently discovered, is a tomb with at least 12 human skeletons and artifacts that are estimated to be at least 2,000 years old.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News