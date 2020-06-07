OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash east of Casselman.

OPP say it appears a driver in an eastbound vehicle struck a pillar from an overpass in the area between Highway 138 and County Road 20 at around 7:37 a.m. Sunday and ended up in a ditch on the south side of the highway.

The 55-year-old driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by Ornge air ambulance to the hospital.

#SDGOPP investigating single vehicle collision. 1 person transported to hospital by @Ornge air ambulance. No further details at this time. #ottnews ^bd https://t.co/KD4zxhHlCK — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) June 7, 2020

OPP are investigating the crash.

A stretch of Highway 417 eastbound remains closed with a detour between Highway 138 and County Road 20.