Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in single-vehicle crash east of Casselman
Published Sunday, June 7, 2020 9:47AM EDT Last Updated Sunday, June 7, 2020 10:42AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash east of Casselman.
OPP say it appears a driver in an eastbound vehicle struck a pillar from an overpass in the area between Highway 138 and County Road 20 at around 7:37 a.m. Sunday and ended up in a ditch on the south side of the highway.
The 55-year-old driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by Ornge air ambulance to the hospital.
OPP are investigating the crash.
A stretch of Highway 417 eastbound remains closed with a detour between Highway 138 and County Road 20.