OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver stopped for stunt driving on Hwy. 416 was in a stolen vehicle, OPP says

    The OPP says the driver stopped for speeding on Hwy. 416 was in a stolen vehicle. (OPP_ER/X) The OPP says the driver stopped for speeding on Hwy. 416 was in a stolen vehicle. (OPP_ER/X)

    A driver stopped for stunt driving on Highway 416 south of Ottawa was driving a stolen vehicle, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

    The OPP says a Grenville OPP officer was conducting proactive speed enforcement on Hwy. 416 at approximately 10 a.m. Thursday when they observed a driver going 153 km/h. The speed limit on Hwy 416 is 100 km/h.

    The 25-year-old driving the vehicle was charged with stunt driving, which includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle impounded for 14 days.

    "Also charged with impaired driving, open liquor, cannabis readily available, fraud offence and vehicle was found to be stolen," the OPP said on X, the platform formerly known was Twitter.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News