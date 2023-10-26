Driver stopped for stunt driving on Hwy. 416 was in a stolen vehicle, OPP says

A driver stopped for stunt driving on Highway 416 south of Ottawa was driving a stolen vehicle, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

The OPP says a Grenville OPP officer was conducting proactive speed enforcement on Hwy. 416 at approximately 10 a.m. Thursday when they observed a driver going 153 km/h. The speed limit on Hwy 416 is 100 km/h.

The 25-year-old driving the vehicle was charged with stunt driving, which includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle impounded for 14 days.

"Also charged with impaired driving, open liquor, cannabis readily available, fraud offence and vehicle was found to be stolen," the OPP said on X, the platform formerly known was Twitter.