    • Driver on his way to Ottawa for a date stopped on Hwy. 416: OPP

    A driver from Brockville, Ont. is facing charges after being stopped on Highway 416 while on his way to Ottawa for a date, according to the Ontario Provincial Police. (OPP/ X) A driver from Brockville, Ont. is facing charges after being stopped on Highway 416 while on his way to Ottawa for a date, according to the Ontario Provincial Police. (OPP/ X)
    A driver from Brockville, Ont. is facing charges after being stopped on Highway 416 while on his way to Ottawa for a date, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

    The driver was stopped shorthly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday after an officer performing a traffic enforcement received a notification from the cruiser's Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) camera indicating that the car's registration was expired.

    When the driver was stopped, police found that car was uninsured, police say.

    If convicted, the driver will have to pay a minimum $5,000 fine for no insurance.

    "If you can't afford to insure your vehicle, don't drive it," the OPP said in a post on X.

