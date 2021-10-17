Advertisement
Driver killed in rollover on Wolfe Island identified
Published Sunday, October 17, 2021 11:49AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, October 19, 2021 1:57PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a rollover on Wolfe Island, south of Kingston, Ont.
Police were called to a farmer's field along County Road 96 on the island at around 9 p.m. Saturday. The initial investigation suggests the vehicle rolled several times before coming to a stop.
The OPP said speed was a factor in the crash in a release on Tuesday.
The driver has been identified as Michael Dunne, 57, from Liverpool, N.Y.
The crash remains under investigation.