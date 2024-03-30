OTTAWA
    • Driver injured after crash with OC Transpo bus in south Ottawa dies

    An OC Transpo bus and a sedan were involved in a major accident in Ottawa's south end on Saturday. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa) An OC Transpo bus and a sedan were involved in a major accident in Ottawa's south end on Saturday. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa)
    A driver who was taken to hospital after a car and an OC Transpo bus collided in Ottawa's south end on Saturday has died, the Ottawa Police Service says.

    A news release by police on Monday says the 39-year-old driver of the car who was taken to hospital in critical condition succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

    Ottawa Fire Services say the accident took place at the intersection of Blohm Drive and Hunterswood Crescent, just north of Hunt Club Road just after 2:55 p.m.

    The accident involved a grey sedan and an OC Transpo bus servicing route 98 to Hawthorne with seven passengers on board.

    Upon arrival, fire crews determined the occupant of the sedan needed to be extricated. The rescue crew began the extrication process took the person out of the vehicle in approximately eight minutes, Ottawa Fire says.

    Ottawa paramedics took the driver to hospital in critical condition. 

    Two of the passengers as well as the bus operator sustained minor injuries and were assessed by EMS on location, then released.

    A memo on Sunday by general manager of transit services Renée Amilcar said OC Transpo is cooperating with Ottawa police in the investigation.

    "Our thoughts are with everyone involved in the collision," Amilcar said.

    Blohm Drive was closed at Hunterswood Crescent and Ottawa Police asked the public to avoid the area. The road is now open, police say.

    Investigators would would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage..

    Anyone who might have witnessed what happened is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service's Fatal Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2345, or leave a tip anonymously at crimestoppers.ca.

    An Ottawa police officer investigating after a crash involving an OC Transpo bus on Saturday, March 30, 2024 (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa)

