Driver facing careless driving, drug possession charges after Hwy. 416 crash, OPP says

A Spencerville, Ont. woman is facing careless driving and drug possession charges after a single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's south end.

Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle rollover on Highway 416 south of Roger Stevens Drive during the snowstorm Sunday morning.

"Female driver from Spencerville charged with carless driving and possessing cocaine," Ontario Provincial Police said on Twitter.

Paramedics say the driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 40s, was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.